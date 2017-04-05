All Eyes On Understated Dustin Johnson At Masters

Getting into the mind and psyche of the world's No. 1 golfer, Dustin Johnson, is akin to the old fable that if you dig deep enough, you'll eventually end up in China.

Once you get past the magma, the nickel-iron outer core, the iron inner core, what do you find and was it worth the dig?

Here's the effort:

On the pressure of being this year's Masters favorite: "I don't know. It's the first time I've ever been the favorite," Johnson said.

On how he describes his personality: "I have no idea. You'd have to ask someone who knows me, I guess."

On if the six-month break he took in 2014 helped him: "I don't know. I really don't know. Maybe not."

And on when he believed his No. 1 ranking reflected his game: "When I made it to No. 1."

OK, now that it's all cleared up, the one thing that pretty much everyone knows is that Johnson is the hottest golfer in the world.

On Feb. 19, he won the rain-plagued Genesis Open at Riviera. On March 5, he won the World Golf Championship in Mexico City and on March 26, he won the World Match Play tournament.

"Right now, he's playing with so much confidence," said Andy North, a two-time U.S. Open winner who is now an analyst for ESPN. "He's won three in a row … but the key is he hasn't even putted great in a couple of those. If he putts well, I don't know how guys beat him right now."

Johnson agrees with that rather simplistic reasoning. You don't win the Masters from the tees and fairways.

"If you want to win around here, you're going to have to putt it well," Johnson said. "I feel like if I putt very well, I'm going to have a chance to win on Sunday."

But Thursday, Friday and Saturday come first, and two of those days will probably be weather affected.

There is a chance of morning showers on Thursday followed by winds in the 20-30 mph range the rest of Thursday and most of Friday.

"I like the fact that the weather is coming in, because that will make the misses that much bigger for everybody," said Phil Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion.

"If you continue to miss in the wrong spot and it gets worse, you're going to make a lot of bogeys, doubles or worse. That's going to be something that I'm going to use my knowledge and skill to try and avoid."

Jordan Spieth, who won in 2015, brings it back to the putting.

"[The wind] puts more of a premium on speed putting," Spieth said. "I mean, big time. You don't want to have five-footers from above the hole when the wind is blowing.

"Because of the speed of the greens and the amount of slope there is, the wind affects the ball that much more. The wind can move putts from five feet … more than half a cup sometimes."

Severe weather turned the course soggy on Wednesday. The annual par-three contest was first moved up by 2½ hours and then canceled after 55 minutes of play because of the oncoming storms. The course was closed for the rest of the day with the rain forecast to continue off and on through the night.

All of which will be an advantage to longer hitters, such as Johnson.

Johnson will tee off in the last group on Thursday at 2:03 p.m. along with Bubba Watson, a two-time winner, and Jimmy Walker.

"When you get playing like he is, it's almost like you're playing with house money," said Curtis Strange, a two time U.S. Open winner and on-course reporter for Fox.

"There's no downside. And he is arguably, in my mind, the best driver of the golf ball of all time, other than Tiger Woods in 2000."

Rickie Fowler, considered by some to be the best golfer never to win a major, tees off at 10:12 a.m. along with Russell Knox and Hideki Matsuyama.

"Dustin is just crazy," Fowler said. "He's just, in a way, kind of a freak of nature. He's one of the best drivers of the golf ball, and the longest out here and one of the straightest."

This will be Johnson's eighth Masters. His best finish was last year's fourth place. He finished sixth in 2015.

"I've always liked this course, since I came," Johnson said. "I always thought it suited my game very well. It's a tough golf course, everything in your bag needs to be working for you to play well around here.

"The last couple years, I've done a little bit better and I feel like I've had a chance. Obviously, I'm playing well coming into this week, so hopefully I can continue that success."

There won't be a lot of raised eyebrows if the success does continue and ends with an extra-long green jacket on Sunday.