Rose, Garcia Atop Star-Studded Masters Leaderboard

AUGUSTA, Ga. — What a leaderboard heading into the final round of the Masters.

Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia at the top.

Rickie Fowler is a stroke back.

And most menacing, two shots back is Jordan Spieth, who has never finished lower than second at Augusta National Golf Club.

Sunday's final round will bring with it the kind of drama this tournament expects with only one person winning, but likely a handful of golfers losing it.

Charley Hoffman, the first-round leader and second-round co-leader, had a two-shot lead with five holes to play on Saturday. Then he bogied the 14th and put his tee shot in the water on 16 and finished with a double bogey.

He is two shots back at 4 under, along with Ryan Moore and Spieth.

If you like sentiment, or even karma, then the Borriol, Spain, native is your man. Sunday would be the 60th anniversary of the birth of Seve Ballesteros, the most famous golfer ever from Spain and two-time Masters winner. He died in 2011 at age 54.

"He and [Jose Maria] Olazabal, they were both my big idols growing up," Garcia said. "I don't want to get ahead of myself , but I don't even know how much it would mean to be able to join both my idols as a Masters winner. It would be nice to have a chance and hopefully do it."

If you like English golfers, then Rose is your man. Last year, the Masters was won by Danny Willett. He didn't make the cut this year.

"There's wonderful storylines [heading into the last round]," Rose said. "Obviously I'm a major champion (U.S. Open, 2013), but I'm looking for more and I'm certainly looking for my first Masters and my first green jacket. This is a place I would dearly love to be part of history here.

"Everybody has a storyline and I'm not even touching upon past champions who are right there, as well."

Rose's best Masters finish was second in 2015.

Saturday's round was like watching a high-level chess match, never quite sure who had the real advantage.

The day started with Hoffman, Garcia, Fowler and Belgian-born Thomas Pieters at 4 under.

Pieters was the first to leave the rarefied air. He bogied the first hole, got the shot back on the second.

But it was the 11th hole where he three-putted from 5 feet, and a double bogey removed him from the list of viable contenders. He finished with a 75 and is five shots back at 1 under.

Fowler floundered early, finishing the 10th hole at 1 over for the day. But birdies on the two par 5s on the back nine allowed him a 71 and a one-shot tournament deficit.

"You have to be patient," Fowler said. "You can't really try and get too much out of this golf course. But with that being said, even when you're playing conservative lines, you still have to execute. You know, you can put yourself in bad positions even trying to play the safe spot."

Rose did all his work on the back nine, birdieing five of the last seven holes. While all eyes were on the struggles of Hoffman and Garcia's scrambling, Rose really wasn't noticed until he birdied 17 and 18.

"I took advantage of the par 5s — 8, 13, 15 — and stole a couple more," Rose said. "It was a very solid round and then obviously finishing birdie, birdie, just kind of put a cherry on top of what was a good day."

Garcia's 70 was a major triumph for him. Prior to Saturday, his third-round average at Augusta was 75. And for those counting, he's gone 74 majors without a win.

His back nine was filled with pars except on the two par 5s.

On 13, Garcia thought he put his second shot in the water that guards the green. All but for the grace of a mower set high, his ball defied gravity and stayed on the incline from the water to the fringe.

He then chipped to a foot and made the birdie. On 15, he made a 4-footer for the birdie.

"I've definitely had some good breaks throughout three rounds," Garcia said. "Thirteen obviously was one of them. I didn't feel like I hit a bad shot. I was hitting plenty of club (4 iron), but it was one of those things that the ball just came out really soft.

"Fortunately for me, that bank seems to be a tiny bit longer this year, which is nice."

Still, with all that talent at the top, the real favorite might be Spieth. If he had a bogey instead of quadruple on Thursday, he would be leading by one stroke.

His Masters finishes are second, first and second. His 68 was the second lowest round of the day, behind Rose's 67.

Garcia and Rose will play in the final group. Fowler and Spieth in the penultimate group.

Forty times in the 80 years of the Masters, the third-round leader or co-leader has won the tournament.

So, call Sunday's final round a coin flip.