Curious about all the CBD-infused products you see?

Some chew it, or place a few drops under the tongue or let it soak in through the skin. There are numerous ways to consume cannabidiol — better known as CBD. It’s touted for its therapeutic effects, but, unlike its better-known cousin THC, does not get you high.
Hemp-derived CBD is increasingly in the limelight these days, at natural products stores and even fashion boutiques, catering to widening demand from consumers who find it helps them with pain, anxiety and insomnia.
Despite California’s marijuana-friendly laws, however, the state announced earlier this year it is waiting for the federal government to rule on the use of CBD oils and products before giving the green light to sales. Critics, meanwhile, have been asking for clarity, to help consumers who want options.
“CBD is one of the most effective tools in my toolbox for pain management,” said board-certified internist Jacob Teitelbaum, who has written books on fatigue and fibromyalgia.
Your best bet? Ask your doctor for guidance.
From Lord Jones are these festive High CBD Holiday Gum Drops in Mango Chili or Sugarplum. The chewy confections come either with a sprinkling of crystallized ginger or with an infusion of lime and ancho chili. Each drop contains 20 milligrams of CBD. Said to help deal with anxiety. $50, available only until Dec. 31. lordjones.com
For those who favor a vape-style experience, the Beboe Calming Blend CBD Vaporizer Pen contains CBD oil mixed with essential oils, including those from citrus and grapefruit. The blend is intended to soothe pain and reduce stress and anxiety. $75, good for 120 doses. beboe.com
Muscle strains and aches and pains are the focus of the new CBD Full Spectrum Sports Gel from Ojai Energetics. In addition to hemp extract, the formula contains moringa, wild cherry, arnica montana, ginger and eucalyptus. $46.95. Erewhon stores and ojaienergetics.com
Los Angeles-based La Mend recently introduced the Good Patch, a series of CBD-infused patches that delivers the ingredient through the skin. Hemp extract is mixed with various ingredients depending on what it’s for — so B1, B Complex and green tea extract for Hangover and melatonin for Nite Nite. $12 per patch. thegoodpatch.com
Liquids are a popular way of incorporating CBD into a supplement plan; typically a little goes a long way. From Sunday Scaries is a CBD Tincture combining CBD with vitamins B12 and D3. Proponents say it takes about 20 minutes after taking a third of a dropper for general anxieties and stresses to fade. $75. forsundayscaries.com