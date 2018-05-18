The Eat Drink Vegan food and lifestyle festival returns to L.A.

The country's largest vegan food and wine event is poised to make its Los Angeles debut to bring the best and latest in plant-based living to the city.
And it won't be just about kombucha, either: The four day event — to be held in Pasadena, West Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles — will include a 5K run, yoga and meditation session, a "conscious clothing" fashion show, documentaries about environmental preservation and food, food and more food.
"We're not here to preach to anybody. We're here to inspire," said Alison Burgos, co-founder of Seed Food and Wine in Miami.
The event marks the evolution and expansion of the annual Eat Drink Vegan festival held here in Los Angeles: The festival joins forces with the Miami-based Seed, which puts on the annual Seed Food and Wine Festival each year in Florida.
"Our mission is to elevate that conversation about people's connection with food, how it can be transformative to their health and the health of the planet and to do it in a fun, sexy and hip way," Burgos said.
It begins with the Seed Summit, running May 23 and 24, encompassing workshops and panels; the Califia Farms film festival will show documentaries including "What the Health." A Grand Tasting evening will allow ticket-holders to try foods from plant-based gourmet eateries such as Crossroads and Gracias Madre as well as biodynamic wines.
On the final day, May 26, attendees can participate in a run around the Brookside Golf Course followed by yoga and meditation. For the rest of the day, the Rose Bowl will be transformed into a haven for anyone into plant-based food and drink; 100 food vendors, 250 beverages — including craft sodas, cold brew and yes, lots of kombucha. The organizers expect upwards of 10,000 visitors that day.
Throughout it all, said Eat Drink Vegan founder Nic Adler, the focus needs to be on wellness.
"As everyone knows, just because something is vegan doesn't mean it's good for you," he said. "As we've grown this food festival, I felt we were moving away from health, mind and body. We want to return to that. Our ultimate goal is to bring people together and be a platform for discovery."
Also new is a CBD area — for those aged 21 and over.
Eat Drink Vegan
When: May 23 through May 26
Where: Pasadena, West Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles, food festival at the Rose Bowl.
Cost: Events priced separately. Tickets to the main festival on May 26 start at $50, food not included. $20 for children aged 5 to 15, children under 5 are free.
Info: eatdrinkvegan.com
READ ON!