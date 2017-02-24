Here's an incentive to work out: Raising money for a cause

Getting out for a walk or run is gratifying in itself. Doing it in alignment with a good cause is even better. Some upcoming fundraisers do double duty by exercising the body while elevating the spirit of giving:

Take a leisurely post-sunset amble through the Rose Bowl Stadium to benefit the Lupus Research Alliance. It doesn't cost anything to participate, but walkers are encouraged to get friends to sponsor them. A donation of $25 gets access to a concert with live music and food trucks after the approximately hourlong walk. Money raised helps fund new research programs to fight the autoimmune disease. There is a shorter option to the 5K route, which weaves through and around the historic stadium.

Info: Walk and Rock Twilight Stroll to Cure Lupus on March 4. Free. Register at 5:30 p.m., walk begins at 6:30 p.m. At the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena. lupusresearch.org

A sprint along scenic Redondo Beach will help benefit that area's schools and community running programs while simultaneously celebrating St Patrick's Day (so wear green). Chef and restaurateur Brooke Williamson (Hudson House, Playa Provisions) hosts this year’s event, held in collaboration with local fitness store Village Runner and featuring Olympic athletes Steve Lewis and Danny Everett. The 5K run starts and ends in Riviera Village, takes in the pretty Redondo Beach waterfront and will include a health and fitness expo. In the past, some $200,000 has been raised for the Redondo Beach Educational Foundation through this and an annual July 4th run.

Info: 14th Redondo St. Patrick's Day 5K. $40 for adults, $30 for a kids dash. March 12. Registration starts at 6:30 a.m., walk begins at 8 a.m. Village Runner, 1811 S. Catalina Ave., Unit A, Redondo Beach. redondostpatricksday5k.com

The Make-A-Wish Foundation's annual walkathon is the holy grail of walks — and for the first time this year will take place inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Organizers of the event, the organization's 10th, hope to raise at least $375,000 to fulfill the wishes of children faced with health challenges. The lively Walk for Wishes will include music, food trucks, a raffle and prizes for the top money-raisers — an incentive to sign up sponsors. The three-hour event is for all ages and can be done solo, with family and friends, or with a group from work.

Info: Walk for Wishes. 9 a.m. April 22. Registration is free until Feb. 28. Thereafter, $35, and then $45 on the day of. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, 3911 S. Figueroa St. la.wish.org/walk

READ ON!

Relieve your tension headache after a dumb day at work

Caring for cuts, burns and scrapes: The rules have changed

4 L.A.-area running clubs that are way more than just running clubs