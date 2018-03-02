4 convenience foods that won't destroy your diet

"Everyone should be able to eat tuna irrespective of where they are in their life cycle," said Wittenberg, who says he launched the brand after his mother suffered from mercury poisoning, believed to be the result of a tuna-heavy diet. Safe Catch is sold in BPA-free cans or single-serving pouches. Flavored varieties include Chile Lime and Habanero Mint; the spices and fish are combined with avocado oil. "Every ingredient is targeted toward the health-conscious person who wants to be cognizant of what they put in their body," said Wittenberg. In addition to tuna, Safe Catch also sells Wild Pink Salmon; additional flavors of the salmon will launch this summer.