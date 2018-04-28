Four brilliant ways to give your lifestyle a health and wellness boost

"There are women who religiously get their nails done. What if we can dual-purpose that time to include meditation and its many health benefits?" asked Michael Elliot, who co-founded the salon with his meditation instructor wife, Mecca. The 1,600-square-foot salon holds eight manicure/pedicure stations designed for privacy; each one can be curtained off. Customers are asked to put their cellphones on vibrate and are served herbal elixirs from the Moon Juice brand. The nail polishes are non-toxic and lotions are ghee-based. "Our entire focus is health and wellness, down to the air purification system of the salon," said Mecca Elliot.