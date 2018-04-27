Dancer Julianne Hough's painful battle with endometriosis

Generally, my eating habits are good. But I love bakeries. There's something about a croissant or muffin in the morning with a cup of tea. Or sometimes I want pizza, pasta and wine. I think it's OK. I don't have to do it every day for every meal. If I feel like it, I eat it, and then will try and be healthier the next day. Late night snacking is hard to avoid, especially when you're watching "Game of Thrones." There are some healthful popcorn options that aren't so bad. But we sometimes get dark chocolate pretzels, which are so dangerous.