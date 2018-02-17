K-beauty is red hot: Where to shop skincare at the source in L.A.

About those snail secretions: The first thing to know is that they've been used in beauty products for years. Advocates say the slimy stuff contains chemicals that can help aging skin or ease conditions such as scarring or acne, and a 2013 study in the Journal of Drugs and Dermatology indicates that topical use may reduce wrinkles. Even my shopping companion, who looked slightly horrified when she first spotted the likeness of a snail on a beauty cream, conceded that her right hand looked significantly better after a saleswoman rubbed some of the stuff into her skin.