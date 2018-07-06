The real reason Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman is so passionate about sunscreen

If you take care of yourself, your skin does well. Meditation is a really big part of my routine. Just taking 20 minutes a day to meditate. My mother had breast cancer when I was 17 and my father was a psychologist. He’s passed away now, but he started to research stress and cancer and that was when he brought meditation into the family. That’s when we all started. She was diagnosed at 45 and she’s now 78. I always like saying that because I think for a lot of women who are diagnosed young and go through enormous pain and trauma and fear, it’s nice to hear that a woman who was diagnosed at 45 with an aggressive breast cancer is now 78. She’s still going strong.