How prayer beads can enhance your meditative lifestyle

There are a range of mala-making classes and experiences that can cost as little as $30 or as much as $1,500 and beyond, held at meditation studios, workshops, temples — even high-end, destination properties like the St. Regis in Aspen. There, they've offered a "Mala Creation and River Blessing" wellness experience that included a one-on-one consultation with a master yogi and spiritual guide/coach to discuss intentions to create a personalized mala.