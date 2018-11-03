It's time to change the clocks: Here's how to prevent the winter blues

Phototherapy, or light therapy, helps your brain release serotonin (hence why we feel refreshed after basking in the sun). “And even if the sun is not shining, your eyes have to see brightness, not darkness.” Try sitting next to a lightbox, a window or go outside in the sunlight for 45 minutes a day, he recommends. “Just like a flower turns to the sun, human beings have to be in light.” Also, what better excuse to take a trip to a sun-drenched location?