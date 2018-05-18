Tonics are all the rage in L.A.: Here's where to start

Chief Executive Tero Isokauppila launched his line of tonics to promote the health benefits of adaptogenic mushrooms. (He began foraging for mushrooms as a kid in Finland.) "Famous adaptogens include ginseng and maca. Essentially, adaptogens are just as they sound: They help the body adapt to the sometimes stressful world around it," he told us via e-mail. Four Sigmatic's four core mushrooms are reishi (for relaxation), cordyceps (for energy), chaga (for immunity) and lion's mane (for brain health and, proponents say, to help fight Alzheimer's).