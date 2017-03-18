Spring gets underway with these plant sales

Weekend plans are easy for gardeners this time of year — find a plant sale, then go home and dig! Here, we select some of our favorite gardening events, organized by date. Events are free, unless otherwise specified. If we missed your favorite, please share it in the comments, and it may be included in an upcoming Saturday section.

March 18

Theodore Payne Foundation’s Poppy Day Plant Sale

More than 200 varieties of California native plants and seeds. Members receive 15% off, nonmembers get 10% off after 11 a.m. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 10459 Tuxford Street, Sun Valley. theodorepayne.org

March 18-19

International Clivia Show & Sale at the Huntington

The North American Clivia Society is hosting a weekend symposium for lovers of the exotic clivias, and activities include a plant sale. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Symposium/sale free after paid admission to Huntington, $21-25 for adults. (626) 405-2100. northamericancliviasociety.org

Tomatomania! It’s billed as the world’s largest tomato seedling sale, offering tomato-related demonstrations, tips and food at several sites around SoCal through April. This weekend, its single largest seedling sale will be at the Tapia Brothers Farm Stand and will feature nearly 300 tomato varieties, short classes, everything you need to grow tomatoes and expert advice. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine. Wear your Tomatomania! t-shirt to get 10% off. 5251 Hayvenhurst Ave, Encino. (818) 905-6155; tomatomania.com

March 24-26

Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden Spring Plant Sale

You’ll find herbs, vegetables, native plants, salvia, scented geraniums, fruitless olives and other trees during this three-day sale. Free with $9 admission to arboretum. 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 24 through March 26. (626) 821-3222. arboretum.org

March 26

Tomatomania! @ Descanso Gardens

Tomatomania! @ Descanso Gardens. Because you can never have enough Tomatomania! This one at Descanso Gardens is free with $9 admission to the gardens, discount online at tomatomania.com. 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (818) 949-4200. descansogardens.org

April 1-April 30

Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens Spring Native Plant Sale

A month-long sale in the Garden Growers Nursery featuring only California native plants. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free with gardens admission, $8-$10. 1212 Mission Canyon Road, Santa Barbara. (805) 682-4726. sbbg.org

April 1-April 2

UC Riverside Botanic Gardens Spring Plant Sale

Offerings include plants that are drought-tolerant, California natives, fragrant or suitable for cut flowers and attractive to hummingbirds and butterflies. $5 suggested donation. 900 University Ave., Riverside. (Follow signs to Botanic Gardens.) (951) 784-6962. gardens.ucr.edu

April 8-April 9

The South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society’s 45th Annual Show & Sale

Sale is free with $4-$9 admission to the Botanic Garden. (Admission to the gardens is free the third Tuesday of every month). South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (310) 378-1953 or (310) 618-9886. southcoastbotanicgarden.org/event/south-coast-cactus-succulent-society-show-sale-2/2017-04-08/

April 20-April 23

Mt. SAC Plant Sale @ Descanso Gardens

Students from the Mt. San Antonio College horticulture program are selling a variety of potted plants. Admission to the sale is free with $9 admission to the gardens, members enter free. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge. (818) 949-4200. descansogardens.org

April 22-April 23

Green Scene Plant and Garden Expo

Expo includes specialty plants, artwork and pots, workshops, demonstrations, food court and beer garden. All proceeds support the Fullerton Arboretum. Admission $8, (free to members). 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (members only entry at 9 a.m. Saturday). Fullerton Arboretum, California State University at Fullerton, 1900 Associated Road at Yorba Linda Boulevard, Fullerton. (657) 278-4010. fullertonarboretum.org

