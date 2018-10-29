You've been warned, Los Angeles: Tickets for Refinery29's popular 29 Rooms go on sale today

A lot of the criticism is rooted in judgment around what is seen as millennial selfie culture. But I think it is so much more complex than people realize. Not everything has to be high art. There is room for play and self expression. In “A Conversation With Your Inner Child,” by Carlota Guerrero, we asked people to look in the mirror and write a letter to that child. I could cry telling you the things people wrote. People judge the use of social media in our space, but when you see the photos from that room on National Coming Out Day -- telling themselves that it gets better and to hang in there – it was so poignant. I think the judgment about social media and selfies is pretty shallow. Its not looking at the full effect at what social media is.