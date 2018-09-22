Three for the money: One of fall's most prominent home tours gets underway

Three gracious homes showcasing three distinctly different architectural styles and interiors are the stars of the annual American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) Pasadena Fall Home Tour happening this year on Sunday, Oct. 7.
Ticket holders will see a 1968 Santa Barbara ranch-style home designed by Pasadena-based designer Rozalynn Woods nestled amongst a leafy stand of oak trees that inspire the look and feel of serene indoor-outdoor living, while a 10,000-square-foot pillared Southern Colonial estate built in 1939 is steeped in formal tradition and features updated design and amenities sensitive to the home’s original style by Pasadena-based designer Christine Santana.
Pasadena designer Jennifer Bevan opens up her own home and gardens for this semi-guided tour, inviting style-seeking enthusiasts into her well-appointed, light-filled 1925 Monterey Colonial designed by architect Paul R. Williams.
To begin, guests will board a shuttle at the event’s designated “First Stop” located on the grounds of the South Pasadena School District offices that will transport them to each of the three private residences.
Also included at the beginning of the tour: Food trucks and a pop-up market featuring a selection of local retailers, design vendors and free on-site design consultation.
American Society of Interior Designers Pasadena Fall Home Tour
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7
Where: Board a shuttle at First Stop, 1020 El Centro St., South Pasadena
Cost: $40, with ticket sales benefiting Pasadena-based Friends of Foster Children
Info: CaPas.asid.org/events or call (626) 795-6898.