It'll be a rose parade at the Huntington, with Jan. 12 tip session and sale

Rose lovers can brush up on winter rose care with Tom Carruth, curator of the Rose Collection at the Huntington, at a talk and sale on bare-root varieties on Jan. 12.

Winter is considered prime planting season for inexpensive bare-root roses, and Carruth plans to offer some plant suggestions with Southern California performance in mind. One of the nation’s top rose experts, and an award-winning hybridizer, Carruth will also review each variety offered in the Huntington’s annual bare-root sale, which will follow the talk.

Bare-root roses are often less expensive than container-grown plants.

No reservations are required for the free talk, at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. It will take place in the Ahmanson Room, Brody Botanical Center, the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino.

Info: (626) 405-2100; www.huntington.org.

