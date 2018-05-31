Sanctuary style: Bathroom vanities devoted to respite and renewal

Equal parts style and substance, bathroom vanities provide functional focal points that set the tone for design and decor in one of the most important rooms in the house.
On the practical side, considerations for choosing a vanity that’s right for you include storage requirements, double or single sinks, square footage and budget.
In terms of style, however, the options are endless.
Modern vanities boast clean, sleek facades, floating designs and minimalist inspiration, while traditional styles include classic shaker cabinetry, vintage-inspired fixtures, crown molding and decorative carving.
Popular countertop choices include: quartz, granite, marble and acrylic resin along with tile, concrete and laminate. Trends in faucets and fixtures currently favor gold and brass metallics in finishes that range from high-shine to matte.
We dove into our photo archives for this showcase of vanity varieties that we hope will inspire.