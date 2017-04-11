Explore Pasadena's Bungalow Heaven on forthcoming home tour

Get ready to explore Pasadena’s charming Bungalow Heaven neighborhood during the 28th annual home tour of the landmark district on April 30.

During the self-guided walking tour, visitors will be invited inside several early 20th century bungalow homes.

Keeping with this year’s theme of “It’s All in the Details,” the tour will highlight wood, tile, concrete and brick details that are characteristic of the neighborhood’s Arts & Crafts, Spanish revival and English-style homes.

Docents will be on hand to offer commentary and answer questions. And if you’re not up to walking, the Bungalow Heaven trolley will offer 45-minute narrated tours of the neighborhood’s architecture for $10 per person.

What: Bungalow Heaven Home Tour

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30

Where: Tickets, maps and an informational tour brochure will be available at McDonald Park at the intersection of Mar Vista Avenue and Mountain Street in Pasadena

Cost: $30

Info: (626) 585-2172; www.bungalowheaven.org

