See how springtime bunnies are inspiring home decor

Designers are in a hippity hoppity mood and this spring rabbit motifs are popping up on everything from light fixtures and alarm clocks, to desk chairs, door knockers, juice glasses and beyond. In fact, the idea seems to be multiplying like, well, you know …

Long a symbol of spring, new life and fertility, the roots of rabbit imagery can be traced back to Protestant traditions in 17th-century Europe. But it was in the early 1800s, when German immigrants brought the custom of Osterhase — or the Easter hare — to the U.S that the Easter Bunny was born.

Centuries later, the popularity of the bunny is still hopping strong and thanks to home decor trends inspired by whimsical design and woodland creatures, he and his cotton-tailed cohorts plan to stick around long after the Easter egg hunts are over.

Look for anthropomorphic interpretations of well-dressed rabbits and dancing bunnies, bunny ears as a design feature, cartoonish characterizations and artisanal-inspired metal castings and wood carvings that are more stylish than seasonal.

The inherently charming designs feel right at home when combined with interiors that feature a playful personality, sophisticated sass and contemporary cottage aesthetic.

Here are a few looks that we love:

Bonnie McCarthy contributes to the Los Angeles Times as a home and lifestyle design writer. She enjoys scouting for directional trends and reporting on what’s new and next. Follow her on Twitter @ThsAmericanHome.

