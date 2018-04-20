Find your gardening bliss at the Southern California Spring Garden Show

Fans of the perfect orchid, or set-and-forget succulents or a bountiful edible garden can all find their bliss at the Southern California Spring Garden Show, taking place April 26 through April 29 at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.
The theme of the show — "At Home in the Garden" — will transform the Crate and Barrel/Macy's Home Store wing of the mall, with 50 vendors offering wares and information, and 10 display gardens of ideal landscapes, from a Zen retreat, to a rooftop oasis, to the ultimate California kitchen garden.
In addition, the event will feature seminars on native plants and low-water gardening, tips on attracting bees, birds and butterflies, several cooking classes (fee required) and specific lessons on orchids, ferns and summer vegetables.
Free weekend activities, such as crafts, face painting and demonstrations with worms, bugs and reptiles, will entertain the kids.
The 29th Annual Southern California Spring Garden Show
When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 26 and 27, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 28 and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 29.
Where: The Crate and Barrel / Macy's Home Store Wing of South Coast Plaza, 3333 Bear St., Costa Mesa.
Info: For a printer-friendly brochure and other details, southcoastplaza.com/gardenshow