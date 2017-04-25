Legendary California peach farmer David 'Mas' Masumoto is coming to L.A.

Central Valley peach farmer and slow food advocate David “Mas” Masumoto and his wife, Marcy, will stop by the Huntington Library on May 7 for the lecture “The Art of Farming: How a Farmer Sees the Future.”

David, who has degrees from UC Berkeley and UC Davis, is author of nine books including “Epitaph for a Peach” and “Harvest Son,” which described his struggle to keep his family farm alive in the 21st century.

The couple will discuss sustainable farming and share their reflections on the vision required of artisan farmers in today’s food world. A book signing will follow.

What: The Art of Farming: How a Farmer Sees the Future

When: 2 p.m. May 7

Where: Rothenberg Hall at Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino

Tickets: $10

Reservations: huntington.org/calendar

Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Carrizo Plain's fields of gold The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color Caption Artisans achieve the perfect balance in their live-work rental in Watts Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Caption Preparing for spring gardening Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Here's Isla Holbox Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks.

lisa.boone@latimes.com

Twitter: @lisaboone19

For an easy way to follow the L.A. scene, bookmark L.A. at Home and join us on our Facebook page for home design, Twitter and Pinterest.

ALSO:

Farmer David 'Mas' Masumoto's drought insight: Less water yields more flavorful peaches

Peach farming: risk, worry and obsession

Epitaph for a Peach, and for the Sweetness of Summer