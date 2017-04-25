Legendary California peach farmer David 'Mas' Masumoto is coming to L.A.

Central Valley peach farmer and slow food advocate David “Mas” Masumoto and his wife, Marcy, will stop by the Huntington Library on May 7 for the lecture “The Art of Farming: How a Farmer Sees the Future.”
David, who has degrees from UC Berkeley and UC Davis, is author of nine books including “Epitaph for a Peach” and “Harvest Son,” which described his struggle to keep his family farm alive in the 21st century.
The couple will discuss sustainable farming and share their reflections on the vision required of artisan farmers in today’s food world. A book signing will follow.
What: The Art of Farming: How a Farmer Sees the Future
When: 2 p.m. May 7
Where: Rothenberg Hall at Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino
Tickets: $10
Reservations: huntington.org/calendar
