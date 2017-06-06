Check out our premiere issue of DesignLA

DesignLA is a new magazine published by the Los Angeles Times focusing on the explosion of creativity making L.A. a world center in design, architecture, art and fashion.

The inaugural issue includes profiles of artist Mark Bradford; renowned architect Frank Gehry; fashion designer Juan Carlos Obando; Night Gallery founder Davida Nemeroff; and hand-crafted furniture makers Nick Berman and Gennaro Rosetti. And features on the historic L.A. Flower Market, a dramatic building that houses a new restaurant in Culver City; and a lush Westside garden.

As I wrote in my opening note to readers: “An international array of talent is being drawn to out vibrant cultural environment, and the city is being transformed in myriad ways.”

We hope you enjoy reading about the diverse faces bringing innovation to L.A. in this special digital edition» — Michael Wollaeger, Editor-in-Chief, DesignLA