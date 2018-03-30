These Easter blooms do double duty in the garden

What could be happier than a pot of sunny daffodils? Unlike tulips and other bulbs that need lots of cold to rebloom, daffodils thrive in Southern California gardens, Young said. When the leaves start to shrivel, plant the bulbs in a sunny garden spot and then forget them. They don't need watering in the summer, and with a little feeding they will bloom every spring and naturalize, creating new bulbs that can be divided and replanted.