Inside the magnificent Santa Barbara estate known as Florestal

Florestal was built in 1925 overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The Spanish Colonial Revival estate designed by architect George Washington Smith is one of the oldest and most magnificent in Santa Barbara.
The Santa Barbara Historical Museum is hosting a rare recounting of the home's history and restoration efforts on April 18.
The speaker is architect Marc Appleton, whose grandparents were the original owners, Peter Cooper Bryce and his wife, Angelica, who were also avid horticulturalists, as evidenced by the property's sprawling landscaping.
Tickets for the talk at the Lobero Theatre are $25 in advance and serve as a fundraiser for the museum. sbhistorical.org
--Rene Lynch