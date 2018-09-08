L.A.'s cactus love means a bigger and better fall sale for prickly fans

The Los Angeles Cactus and Succulent Society’s first Fall Sale was such a hit it’s bringing it back this year, in a larger space with even more vendors on Sept. 15 in Encino.
More than 2,000 people attended the society’s Fall Sale last September, according to spokesman Kal Kaminer. In response, the society is moving the sale to a bigger outdoor space, with twice as many cashiers and 20 vendors offering handmade pottery, decorative rocks and other supplies.
The main attraction of course will be a vast selection of rare, unusual and popular cacti and succulents sold by professional growers from across Southern California. Unlike the society’s popular Drought Tolerant Plant Festival in June, the Fall Sale is a one-day event with no speakers, although growers and vendors will be available to answer questions.
Proceeds from the sale will be used to expand and maintain the society’s public cactus garden at the Sepulveda Garden Center.
Los Angeles Cactus and Succulent Society Fall Sale
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15.
Where: Sepulveda Garden Center,16623 W. Magnolia Blvd., Encino
Cost: Free admission and parking
Info: lacactus.com