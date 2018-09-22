Advertisement

Why fall is Southern California’s prime season for planting — and plant sales

By Jeanette Marantos
Sep 22, 2018 | 7:30 AM
Why fall is Southern California’s prime season for planting — and plant sales
Descanso Gardens is hosting the region's first fall plant sale, with plants grown by Mt. San Antonio College's horticulture program. (Descanso Gardens)

Northern gardeners may be coiling hoses and hanging up their shovels, but we’re just getting started here in and around Los Angeles, with stocked-up nurseries and six weeks’ worth of upcoming plant sales at arboretums and public gardens throughout the region.

Why?

Advertisement

Because fall is Southern California’s prime planting season.

Warm soil, cooler temperatures and (fingers crossed) winter rains help young perennials develop the strong root systems they’ll need to survive our searing hot summers. And heat-shy edibles such as broccoli, beets, lettuce and other greens get a good start too, as long as the young plants are protected against any autumnal heat waves.

Descanso Gardens is hosting the region’s first fall plant sale next weekend, with plants grown by Mt. San Antonio College’s horticulture program.

Is there a fall plant sale happening at your favorite spot? Let us know about your favorites: Email us at Home@latimes.com. We may include it in an upcoming story about autumn plant sales.

Mt. SAC Horticulture Program Plant Sale @ Descanso Gardens

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 30th.

Where: 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge

Cost: Free with $9 admission to gardens

Info: descansogardens.org

Home@latimes.com

Advertisement
Advertisement