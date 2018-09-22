Why fall is Southern California’s prime season for planting — and plant sales

Northern gardeners may be coiling hoses and hanging up their shovels, but we’re just getting started here in and around Los Angeles, with stocked-up nurseries and six weeks’ worth of upcoming plant sales at arboretums and public gardens throughout the region.
Why?
Because fall is Southern California’s prime planting season.
Warm soil, cooler temperatures and (fingers crossed) winter rains help young perennials develop the strong root systems they’ll need to survive our searing hot summers. And heat-shy edibles such as broccoli, beets, lettuce and other greens get a good start too, as long as the young plants are protected against any autumnal heat waves.
Descanso Gardens is hosting the region’s first fall plant sale next weekend, with plants grown by Mt. San Antonio College’s horticulture program.
Is there a fall plant sale happening at your favorite spot? Let us know about your favorites: Email us at Home@latimes.com. We may include it in an upcoming story about autumn plant sales.
Mt. SAC Horticulture Program Plant Sale @ Descanso Gardens
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 30th.
Where: 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge
Cost: Free with $9 admission to gardens
Info: descansogardens.org