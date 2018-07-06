What to do in your garden in July? Less is more

--The point of watering plants is to wet the roots and all the soil around and below the roots. But how do you know how deep the water penetrates? Test it with a soil corer, a metal tube with a handle. Push the corer down into the soil, then pull it back up. The probe will be filled with a tube (“core”) of soil. When you look at the core, you’ll see where the wet soil starts. Is it wet where the roots are? If not, it’s time for deep irrigation.