How to keep plants alive in this blistering summer heat

Deep watering at the base of the plant for a long time is the best way to revive and protect plants, because it coaxes roots deeper into the ground. "Plants are like people, they get lazy," Young said. "If they get water for 5 minutes every day, they keep their roots near the surface, so by watering deeply you're training the plants to send their roots deep in the soil where the water is." In general, Young recommends deep watering most plants once a week. For how long? It depends on your soil, but long enough to saturate the soil a good foot in depth. Vegetables might need deep watering two or three times a week when it's really hot, she added. How she does it: Savio sinks 5-gallon planting containers (the type with drain holes) between plants in her garden and then fills them three times with water, once a week.