Artisanal gifts aren't just the same-ol': Here's where to shop this holiday season

Want to shop local this holiday season? You can find unique gifts at these independent markets and crafts fairs. Did we miss your favorite? Email us at home@latimes.com and we may include it in an upcoming Saturday edition.
Through the end of the year
Mindfulnest, which has three Los Angeles-area locations, has a pop-up inside of Olive Alchemy in Calabasas. That means you can have an olive oil tasting after you shop for Mindfulnest’s made-in-California gifts, art and jewelry. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Free admission. Pets are not allowed. mindfulnest.com
Nov. 10
Enjoy local food and drinks, DIY workshops and live music at Handmade: A Maker’s Market at the Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano. The goods lineup includes clothing, jewelry, toiletries and more. Free admission. Pets on leashes allowed. theecologycenter.org
Nov. 17-18
Begin your day of shopping on a calm note with a free yoga class at Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair in Pasadena (if you register for the class online, you’ll get a $5 Jackalope gift card). After that, hunt for indie goods, attend crafts workshops and listen to live music. Free admission. Pets on leashes allowed. jackalopeartfair.com
Nov. 18
Purchase jewelry, ceramics, paintings and other artwork by students and teachers at the Barnsdall Art Center in Hollywood. Proceeds benefit the center’s community arts programming. Free admission. Pets allowed. barnsdallartcenter.org
The Patchwork Show in Long Beach is a makers festival featuring emerging artists, crafters, food artisans, musicians and workshops. Shop from more than 200 vendors to find the perfect gift for men, women, kids and pets. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Pets allowed. dearhandmadelife.com
Nov. 25
Patchwork returns for a second show in Santa Ana from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Pets allowed. dearhandmadelife.com
Dec. 1
The Union Station Holiday Festival and Market will feature a mix of 40 vendors. When you’re all shopped out, chill at the craft beer garden with food trucks, or head to the Kids Craft Cove to make wish lists, meet Santa and watch the beloved Bob Baker marionettes. Free admission. Pets allowed. unionstationla.com
Dec. 1-2
Unique Markets will hold a holiday shopping pop-up at California Market Center downtown from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market, in its 10-year anniversary, will have goods made by independent designers as well as food and lots of selfie opps. Admission $15. Pets are not allowed. uniquemarkets.com
Dec. 2
Sip Lillet cocktails while you shop the annual holiday pop-up at vintage craft shop French General. Six artists will sell everything from hand-sewn tote bags and aprons to embroidery kits and ceramics. Free admission. Pets allowed. frenchgeneral.com
Dec. 8
More than 10 local artists will sell handmade ceramics, textiles and wood sculptures at Heather Levine Ceramics in Glendale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3024 Carmel St., Los Angeles. Free admission. Pets allowed. heatherlevine.com
Dec. 8-9
Snack from food trucks and listen to local DJs while you shop at Renegade Craft downtown. More than 300 vendors will offer art, apparel, ceramics, home goods, workshops and more. Free admission. Pets allowed. renegadecraft.com
Dec. 15-16
If you can’t make it to Unique Markets’ first pop-up downtown (or just can’t get enough crafts), check out the second pop-up on the Santa Monica Pier from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission $15. Pets are not allowed. uniquemarkets.com