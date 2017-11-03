The easiest, silliest and cheapest ways to entertain this holiday season

If formal festivities aren’t your style and the thought of hosting yet another cocktail party leaves you cold, consider getting the gang together for seasonal shenanigans designed to kick bah-humbug to the curb.

More gift guides: Kids Travel Fashion Home Health Pets

Send in the elephants

We’re bringing back the white elephant party!

Ask each guest to bring a wrapped, untagged white elephant gift — an item that might be awkward, unattractive, cumbersome, silly or outrageous — but mostly unwanted. Think: velvet Elvis painting; a strangely scented candle; fruitcake; giant summer sausage; poster of an aging boy band; framed (autographed!) photograph of yourself; a Snuggy — you get the idea.

After socializing has ensued, draw numbers to determine the order of gift opening, and explain that guests have the option to “steal” an opened gift rather than choose from the wrapped pile. If a gift is stolen, that person picks from the pile again. The guest who goes first has the option to make the final move and “steal” at the end of the game after all gifts are opened.

Ugly sweater party

As the name suggests, guests are invited to wear the ugliest, tackiest holiday gear they can find. A sweater that requires a battery pack for blinking lights? Golden! A design that ingeniously combines plaid, embroidery, rhinestones and bells? Awesome.

This party combines good-natured fun and hilariously bad taste with touches of nostalgia. Serve popular 1970s or ’80s appetizers, add the Chipmunks to the playlist, create a backdrop for funky photo sessions, and have guest secretly vote for The Ugliest Sweater. Award the winner: a gift card to a clothing store perhaps?

Hot chocolate bar

To set up a hot chocolate bar, arrange large mugs next to carafes of hot chocolate. Offer assorted toppings in cute containers. Think: chocolate chips (semi-sweet, dark, white); butterscotch chips; sprinkles, candy canes; marshmallows (store bought or homemade); whipped cream; chocolate syrup (for drizzling); and consider spiking the cocoa for adults with peppermint schnapps, cinnamon liqueur or whipped cream vodka (yes, that’s a thing!).

Ask each guest to bring a plate of cookies, cue the music and you’re done.

Frugal festivities & sanity savers

Whatever the gathering, consider the following strategies for maintaining sanity and savings during the holiday crush:

Set a budget

Knowing how much you have to spend is freeing and reduces stress. It creates focus, sets parameters, and encourages creativity in the planning process. Evite.com provides a free Party Budget Estimator online to help calculate costs.

Plan early

The sooner you commit to hosting a party, the sooner you can create a plan, watch for sales and get organized. RealSimple.com offers a free Party Planning Checklist to upload or print out.

Email invites

Save postage, paper, time and money using online services like Paperless Post, Evite, Minted, Punchbowl, Celebrations and Greenvelope.

Signature drink

If serving alcohol, pick a signature cocktail. It will feel festive, and allow you to choose ingredients that match your budget. Websites like CookingChannelTV.com, Delish.com, and MarthaStewart.com have lists of recipes for big-batch cocktails. Don’t forget to provide non-alcoholic options for non-drinkers and designated drivers.

Borrow stuff

Need an extra table, more serving trays? Ask friends and family attending the party if you can borrow. Make sure items are labeled with the owner’s name and return pieces in good condition right away. Party tip: If you can’t afford to replace it, don’t borrow it!

Décor

Decorating with one or two signature colors streamlines decisions and saves time and money. It’s easier to pull together a range of items that look good together if they’re all in the same color. Easy options: all white, or gold, or red. Buy little white twinkle lights early and on sale. For ambience, light candles and dim the lights. It works every time.

Say yes!

Finally, don’t go it alone. If friends want to contribute a side dish or help set up, let them! Most people appreciate the amount of work that goes into hosting a party and are happy to pitch in.

home@latimes.com