Can you guess California's favorite Halloween candy? (You'll never guess No. 2...)

When it comes to Halloween candy, Californians crave M&M’s, Alaskans love Twix and New Yorkers favor Sour Patch Kids.
That’s according to a new report from the sugar-savvy folks at online bulk candy provider, CandyStore.com. The team there crunched the numbers for 10 years of sales data during the three-month period leading up to Oct. 31 each year since 2007 to reveal the top three bestselling treats in all 50 states.
With the National Retail Federation predicting Americans will spend a whopping $2.7 billion on trick or treat candy this year, that’s a lot of chocolate… and gummies and candy corn.
The top three winners for California are M&M’s, coming in first, salt water taffy(!?) second, and Skittles third.
In Arkansas, they want Jolly Ranchers, and Snickers beat out Starburst for first place in New Hampshire.
Least favorite? According to CandyStore.com’s calculations and its survey of 40,000 customers, ditch the Mary Janes, Good & Plenty, licorice, Necco Wafers, wax Coke bottles and candy corn. And the No. 1 least favorite treat: Circus Peanuts.
For a complete list of the top three bestsellers in all 50 states, check out the interactive map at candystore.com.
Bonnie McCarthy contributes to the Los Angeles Times as a home and lifestyle design writer. She enjoys scouting for directional trends and reporting on what’s new and next. Follow her on Twitter @ThsAmericanHome
