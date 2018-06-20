Share white sage, lemon verbena, mint and more at this L.A. herb swap

As wonderful as herbs can be, and they can be a sublime addition to culinary, spiritual and medicinal purposes, none can match the flavor and aroma of fresh herbs grown at home.
On June 30, Nicole Calhoun and horticulturist Loretta Allison will lead a community herb swap at Artemisia Nursery in El Sereno, where medicine makers, backyard gardeners and patio herbalists can bring their fresh, flowering and dried herbs to swap and share.
“It’s really an opportunity for people to meet and share tips about the ways that they can use the herbs,” said Calhoun, who opened Artemisia, which specializes in California natives and succulents, in March. “It’s a community knowledge exchange.”
At the inaugural herb swap in May, fans shared Yerba Santa, rose, desert lavender, white sage, peppermint and artemisia, among others.
Allison plans on bringing fo-ti, which some believe provides anti-cancer benefits; feverfew, commonly used to prevent migraine headaches; California poppy, which some say helps with insomnia; and hoja santa, a staple in Mexican cuisine.
She will also bring twine for bundling herbs and pens and paper to document whatever may arrive, from white sage to lime leaves, lemon verbena to chickweed.
Herb swap
Where: Artemisia Nursery, 5068 Valley Blvd., El Sereno
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 30
Cost: Free
Info: artemisianursery.com, (323) 795-5515