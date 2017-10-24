Ikea's new Lurvig cat and dog collection is designed from your pet's perspective

Wishing for pet supplies that are both stylish and affordable?

The new Lurvig pet collection from Ikea accomplishes both.

Designed by Inma Bermudéz, the 62-piece collection aims to address your pet’s basic needs: sleeping, eating, playing and exercising, and being close to us.

Working in collaboration with veterinarian Barbara Schäfer, Bermudéz designed a collection that keeps animals safe while addressing the needs of pet owners. Leashes are reflective, bed covers are removable and machine washable. A slow feed bowl features an antislip material that grips the floor along with a curved design that encourages dogs to eat slowly.

Bermudéz’s favorite item in the collection reveals her as the owner of three dogs: a friendly-smelling pet cushion.

“We encourage owners to fill it with their old clothes, blankets or towels,” she said. “The idea is that pets get a comfortable cushion with comfortable, familiar smells too.”

Now if you could only get your pet to help you with that onerous Ikea assembly. Here’s a closer look at the collection.

The Cat House on Legs can be placed on its legs, hung on the wall or inserted into a Kallax shelving unit. It can also be used as a bedside table. $49.99.

The Klippan pet bed folds out to create an even larger sleeping surface for multiple animals if necessary. The polyester cover is removable and machine washable. $49.99.

Attach the scratching mat to a table leg using the sewn-in straps​​. $5.99.

Lurvig leashes and collars are made with reflective materials to help keep your pet safe.​ $1.99 to $14.99.

