L.A. designer Jeremy Scott's outrageous new furniture collection for Mass Beverly

In his fashion collections for Milan-based brand Moschino, Jeremy Scott is hardly one to play it safe. (His latest offerings, shown earlier this month in Hollywood, were predicated on showgirls, fire motifs and Playboy bunnies.)

So when Scott collaborated with Italian furniture house Gufram for his debut decor line, he wasn't about to rein it in.

The Los Angeles-based designer created four pieces in the capsule collection, among them his interpretation of Gufram's signature Bocca sofa -- a big, squishy pair of red lips.

"Gufram talked to me about taking their iconic Bocca and playing with it," said Scott at the recent launch party for the Moschino Kisses Gufram collection at Mass Beverly in West Hollywood. Well-wishers lounged on his iteration of the Bocca, which has a thick zipper down the middle and is priced at $17,998.

They also rested on his High Heel -- an ottoman housed within a 4-foot-tall black shoe. (The other pump in the pair has glass shelves: $27,900 for the pair.) The final item in the line is a 6 ½-foot-high cabinet on wheels modeled on Moschino's popular biker bag, complete with studs, zippers and pockets ($81,900).

"I love surrealism," said Scott. "I think of design like water in a pitcher. I can pour it into a glass, a pool, into the crack of a sidewalk, and build creativity in whatever shape I have to."

Where in the home does he suggest these pieces fit?

"You can have the shoes in your boudoir," he says, "the bookcase in your library. And who doesn't need a lip couch in their lives?"

Where: Mass Beverly, 900 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays.

Info: www.massbeverly.com