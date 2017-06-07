Buy exotic cactuses and succulents at this weekend's plant festival

Shop for cactuses, succulents, California natives and drought-tolerant plants for your garden at the Drought Tolerant Plant Festival Show and Sale held June 10-11 at the Sepulveda Garden Center in Encino.

Hosted by the Los Angeles Cactus and Succulent Society, the free event will feature planting workshops with experts Kathleen Misko and Ilona Buratti, and seminars with horticulturist Lili Singer of the Theodore Payne Foundation for Native Plants.

There will also be presentations on landscaping and propagating cactuses and succulents with gardening authorities Sandy Chase and Matthew Maggio, handcrafted pottery, educational displays, kids’ activities and more.

Drought Tolerant Plant Festival Show and Sale

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 11

Where: Sepulveda Garden Center, 16633 Magnolia Blvd., Encino

Cost: Free

Info: lacss-show.com

lisa.boone@latimes.com

Twitter: @lisaboone19

