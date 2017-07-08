Photos: Ready to scratch the grass? Here are 27 inspiring lawn-free yards

Ready to ditch your lawn and save water?

We’ve gone through our archives and compiled some magical turf-removal transformations.

In most cases, the homeowners we talked to experienced a renewed connection to nature and their neighbors after they removed their lawn and replaced it with a drought-tolerant alternative.

Drought-tolerant plants that will look great in your garden! »

Have a turf-removal transformation of your own to share? Submit photos of your drought-tolerant garden makeover to Home@latimes.com. Bonus points if you include a "before" image as well.

Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. See more videos

lisa.boone@latimes.com

Twitter: @lisaboone19

For an easy way to follow the L.A. scene, bookmark L.A. at Home and join us on our Facebook page for home design, Twitter and Pinterest.

ALSO:

How to landscape with pavers that are low on water, high on appeal

Go inside One Gun Ranch, a gorgeous Malibu oasis where alpacas roam free

This family is creating a zero-waste homestead in Altadena with goats, chickens and bees

More Southern California home tours