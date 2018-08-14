In the cutthroat world of reality TV, two Silver Lake neighbors are 'Making It'

Mahar: “I think it’s hard. I can go to the Renegade Craft Fair and see a popular booth and then the next year I will go to Target and see something similar for $5. I know that crafts drive trends. I think ‘Making It’ can propel people to make things themselves. There is a benefit to making something with your own two hands. It builds community and family bonds. I have managed anxiety and depression this way my entire life. It really helps me focus my energy and time in a healthy way.”