A new graphic novel by clutter buster Marie Kondo aims to help you tidy

Could getting organized be the path to romance and true love? In Marie Kondo’s newest book, “The Life-Changing Manga of Tidying Up: A Magical Story” (Ten Speed Press: $14.99, paperback), the bestselling author and organizer extraordinaire proposes that the answer is yes.

Using charming and whimsical illustrations by award-winning Japanese manga artist Yuko Uramoto, Kondo introduces real-life lessons of her signature KonMari Method for tidying up in the format of a graphic novel.

It’s funny how lessons couched in cute, comic-book style seem easier to digest.

ALSO: Books to help you ger rid of stuff — like more books »

If organizational mandates are medicine, this book is like a spoonful of sugar.

However, in case you are thinking Kondo’s gone soft — she hasn’t.

In the book, Kondo maintains her motto of keeping only what “sparks joy” in strictly instructing fictional heroine Chiaki, a young Tokyo woman with more clutter than direction, to show her how to regain control of her life — and possibly find love with the cute guy next door.

Home@latimes.com

READ ON!

10 high-tech gadgets to help you get to sleep

CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. CAPTION Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. CAPTION Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks.

Bonnie McCarthy contributes to the Los Angeles Times as a home and lifestyle design writer. She enjoys scouting for directional trends and reporting on what’s new and next. Follow her on Twitter @ThsAmericanHome

ALSO

You’ve never seen a kitchen island sink like this

Is it time for America to embrace smart toilets and bidets?

You’ve never seen a fire extinguisher that looks like this