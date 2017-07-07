A new graphic novel by clutter buster Marie Kondo aims to help you tidy

Could getting organized be the path to romance and true love? In Marie Kondo’s newest book, “The Life-Changing Manga of Tidying Up: A Magical Story” (Ten Speed Press: $14.99, paperback), the bestselling author and organizer extraordinaire proposes that the answer is yes.
Using charming and whimsical illustrations by award-winning Japanese manga artist Yuko Uramoto, Kondo introduces real-life lessons of her signature KonMari Method for tidying up in the format of a graphic novel.
It’s funny how lessons couched in cute, comic-book style seem easier to digest.
ALSO: Books to help you ger rid of stuff — like more books »
If organizational mandates are medicine, this book is like a spoonful of sugar.
However, in case you are thinking Kondo’s gone soft — she hasn’t.
In the book, Kondo maintains her motto of keeping only what “sparks joy” in strictly instructing fictional heroine Chiaki, a young Tokyo woman with more clutter than direction, to show her how to regain control of her life — and possibly find love with the cute guy next door.
READ ON!
10 high-tech gadgets to help you get to sleep
Bonnie McCarthy contributes to the Los Angeles Times as a home and lifestyle design writer. She enjoys scouting for directional trends and reporting on what’s new and next. Follow her on Twitter @ThsAmericanHome
ALSO
You’ve never seen a kitchen island sink like this
Is it time for America to embrace smart toilets and bidets?