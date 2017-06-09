It's a mod, mod world: See some of our favorite Midcentury Modernism photos

It’s a mod, mod world.
Led by visionary architects such as Walter Gropius, John Lautner, Richard Neutra, and Le Corbusier, the groundbreaking designs that defined the Modernist movement (1930s-1960s), are characterized by sleekly styled minimalism and a notable absence of ornamentation.
Homes built in this style are identified through an enthusiastic use of steel or reinforced concrete, an open floor plan, flat rooflines, geometric shapes and large windows or glass panels, framed with metal or wood to emphasize horizontal lines.
Modernist homes can also fall into the sub-categories of Bauhaus, De Stijl, Futurism and Constructivism styles.
You can also call them simply inspiring.
We combed our archives for stunning examples of Modernist architecture in and around Los Angeles, and collected them here in a photo gallery. Enjoy!
