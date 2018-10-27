Modernism Week countdown: Tickets go on sale Nov. 1

Set those smart watches and calendar alerts. Tickets for Modernism Week’s 2019 signature festival in Palm Springs from Feb. 14-24 go on sale at noon Nov. 1, at ModernismWeek.com. Some of the most popular events are likely to sell out because space is limited.
That means you should prep prior to the cyber-rushing of the ticket booth for the annual event celebrating Midcentury Modern style and design: The full schedule of events, including architectural tours, panel discussions, book signings and swanky parties held at exclusive, architecturally significant locations, will be posted on the Modernism Week website Oct. 25.
New events for 2019 include a keynote speech by architect and urban planner Moshe Safdie, tours of the Christopher Kennedy Compound, an opening night party on Valentine’s Day with the theme Modern Love, and an iMidcentury Wine event featuring a California versus France rivalry wine tasting — among a diverse array of style-centric events.
Proceeds from ticket sales provide scholarships to Coachella Valley students pursuing degrees in the fields of architecture and design, as well as funding for grants to local and state organizations working to preserve modernist architecture in California.
On your marks, get set …
Modernism Week
When: Feb. 14-24
Where: In and around Palm Springs
Cost: Some events are free; for others, prices vary
Info: modernismweek.com