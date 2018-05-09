11 Mother's Day gifts that will 'wow' your favorite mom

You know that “Mom” is “Wow” spelled upside down, right?

And this Mother’s Day we’ve rounded up 11 gifts aimed at wowing her back — and possibly making up for that time you (fill in the blank here).

Keeper of traditions, secrets and bins-worth of childhood memories, Moms know where the bodies are buried, specifically, the hamster under the tree and the fishes’ “burial at sea.” She’s seen you bare naked in the tub and has the baby pictures to prove it. Moms are notoriously underpaid, frequently forfeit sick days and are SD card-carrying members of the parent paparazzi. She taught you how to use a fork, work a zipper and put one foot in front of the other both literally and figuratively.

So what do you give someone who has been there since day one? Start with a note that includes a few of your favorite memories together and then let your creativity, budget and thoughtfulness take it from there.

While gift cards, spa dates, charitable donations in her name, or brunching with her favorite child (yes, you!) are classic ways to shower mom with love, the following are 11 gift ideas we thought were interesting, fun, practical, pretty, stylish, smart, creative and thoughtful — just like mom.

For your No. 1 fan

Bed Bath & Beyond

The portable bleacher seat Picnic Time Ventura gets rave reviews, comes in a variety of colors and adjusts to six different positions. $51.99 and up, bedbathandbeyond.com

Sip, sip, hurray

George Moore

Swig stemless wine tumblers are vacuum-insulated with a clear, push-seal lid to minimize spills and go where glass shouldn’t. Like a pool or a hot tub. She bought you cute sippy cups, it’s time to return the favor. $19.99, swigbyom.com

Day at the beach

Bed Bath & Beyond

The Sport-Brella Super-Brella blocks sun and wind at the park or by the shore. Naptime: priceless. $49.99, bedbathandbeyond.com

Picture book for mom

Faber & Faber

“Where the Wild Moms Are,” a hilarious Maurice Sendak-inspired book about a worn-out mom who finds herself floating through time and space to the place where the wild moms are. $14.95, Paper Source.

Home is where mom is

Cathy Einspanier

Send a photo of your mom’s house to artist Cathy Einspanier and she will create a personalized watercolor rendering. $135 and up, Picket Fence Portraits on Etsy.com

Cooking up love and family time

HarperCollins

Design-and-decor genius Joanna Gaines’ new book, “Magnolia Table, A Collection of Recipes for Gathering,” serves up family friendly ideas from the heart of her home. $17.99, at Barnes & Noble.

When mom’s brain has too many tabs open

Tile

Tile, a tiny Bluetooth-enabled tracking device helps find misplaced purse, keys, phone — or whatever else you attach it to. $35, tileapp.com.

Treat mom like royalty

Everlane

This Italian leather Day Market Tote was made popular by princess-to-be Meghan Markle, who carried it during her first official public appearance with Prince Harry. $165, everlane.com

Show mom her roots (and yours!)

AncestryDNA

A DNA testing kit will reveal mom’s ethnic makeup and explore family history. $99, ancestrydna.com

How big is your love? This big

Bob Garlick

She knows you love her, but a giant 5-foot Big Love Ball makes a statement. $79, bigloveball.com. Air pump sold separately.

No more cold coffee

Ember

Give mom award-winning design, and coffee that never gets cold. The ceramic Ember mug sets to maintain mom’s desired drink temperature with a simple twist. $79, ember.com (and select Starbucks)

Bonnie McCarthy contributes to the Los Angeles Times as a home and lifestyle design writer. She enjoys scouting for directional trends and reporting on what’s new and next. Follow her on Twitter @ThsAmericanHome

