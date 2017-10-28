How you can stock up now on California native plants in Pasadena

Now’s the time to go native — with your landscaping, that is — and support the neighborhood birds and bees.

California native plants do best when planted in the fall, allowing their roots to get established during Southern California’s mild and — fingers crossed — wet winters.

The San Gabriel Mountains Chapter of the California Native Plant Society is hosting its own one-day sale of native plants on Saturday, Nov. 4.

What will be on sale? The society has a helpful website, especially for gardeners new to planting natives, as well as a list of all the plants that will be available, including California lilacs, buckwheats, sages and more.

California Native Plant Society plant sale

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4.

Where: The Easton Canyon Nature Center, 1750 N. North Altadena Drive, Pasadena.

Info: cnps-sgm.org

Home@latimes.com