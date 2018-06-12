Novogratz pop-up at Fred Segal offers high-low mix of furnishings, art and accessories

After living in Los Angeles for nearly four years, husband-and-wife designers Robert and Cortney Novogratz have installed a month-long pop-up shop at Fred Segal inspired by their new West Coast lifestyle.
The pop-up is a colorful and comfortable interactive mix of “high and low” furniture, art and accessories spanning $29 doormats to $50,000 one-of-a-kind collectibles hand-curated by the former New Yorkers (and parents to seven kids), who became household names with their house-flipping shows “9 by Design” and “Home by Novogratz” on HGTV.
Shoppers will find Pop art by Louisiana-based painter Ashley Longshore, prints and sculpture by British artist Ann Carrington along with Novogratz-designed linen futons priced at $259 and country-style dining chairs sold for $79 a piece.
A selection of the Novogratz’s self-adhesive, removable wallpapers are installed in vignettes decorated with the couple’s area rugs, books, candles and some vintage lighting. Many items, such as decorative throw pillows and an extruded plastic chair by British designer Tom Dixon, are being sold exclusively at the pop-up.
"The Novogratz are a creative force in design today, in so many ways,” said John Frierson, president of Fred Segal. “We love that they've made their home in L.A. and are part of our creative community here at Fred Segal Sunset.”
“High Meets Low: The New American Dream”
Where: Fred Segal, 8500 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, through July 6.
Info: fredsegal.com