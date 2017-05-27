Take it outside: 8 hot trends in outdoor home furnishing

Get out and stay out. Southern California’s typically glorious weather inspires a passion for luxurious outdoor living spaces — and there’s no shortage of new fabrics and furnishings to make that a reality.

“The customer is starting to think of their outdoor space like another room,” said Ann Marie Vering, Los Angeles-based designer of the Milano Collection for Restoration Hardware. “They are spending more of their budget outside, they’re entertaining and relaxing more outside, and it’s driving [furniture] companies and manufacturers to put outdoor lines in their collections.”

Vering said furnishings that were once an afterthought are taking center stage. “It’s no longer about clunky, cheap furniture to throw on the patio. … Customers want high design for their outdoor pieces.”

Here’s a look at eight ways the trend is playing out at stores across the country as summer 2017 gets underway:

Fabric first

The increased selection of colors, textures, prints and patterns for weather-resistant outdoor fabrics from companies such as Sunbrella is “off the charts,” said Doug Sanicola, owner of Outdoor Elegance in La Verne and chairman of the International Casual Furnishings Assn. “The fabrics have the look and feel of what you would use inside,” said Sanicola, “and they even make a synthetic down fill now and you can’t tell the difference.”

Room & Board / Room & Board Maya chaise, $1,399 at Room & Board. Maya chaise, $1,399 at Room & Board. (Room & Board / Room & Board)

Pillow talk

In the past, the spongy Dacron filler inside traditional patio cushions and pillows wouldn’t allow for the cushy look, or the “karate chop” fluffing techniques reserved for indoor pillows. “With the new down-filled and high-density cushions you can put them on your sofas and chairs and they look really cool. It is about bringing the indoors out,” Sanicola said.

Vering agrees. “I think the biggest thing right now is seeing a lot of the oversized cushions, the same kind that showed up in interiors five or six years ago.”

Kerry Joyce / RH, Restoration Hardware Kerry Joyce batik pillow collection, starting at $129 at RH, Restoration Hardware. Kerry Joyce batik pillow collection, starting at $129 at RH, Restoration Hardware. (Kerry Joyce / RH, Restoration Hardware)

Furniture design

According to Vering, consumer demand is also driving trends in furniture design. “[We’re] seeing a lot of outdoor furniture using two different materials,” said Vering. “It’s teak and metal, steel and rope, not just a single material.” She added, “It’s more complex to manufacture with multiple materials, but it adds more design detailing, and I think that’s what the customer is starting to look for.”

Room & Board Montego stainless and teak sofas, starting at $1,899 at Room & Board. Montego stainless and teak sofas, starting at $1,899 at Room & Board. (Room & Board)

Flex time

Consumers today are also seeking flexibility. “Everything has to move,” said Sanicola. “We’re actually having to put casters on fire pits and things that are heavy … so [consumers] can just release the button on the casters and roll it where it needs to be.”

So hot

In addition to mobility, fire-pit design is also getting an update. “We have noticed over the past couple of years that longer, rectangular or linear fire pits and burners are becoming more popular,” said Hilary Reynolds, marketing communication specialist for the Outdoor GreatRoom Co. “Even in smaller outdoor spaces, we are noticing a trend away from traditional round fire pits.”

JSchmieg / JSchmieg Pointe fire table by The Outdoor GreatRoom Company, $4,699 at Outdoor Elegance. Pointe fire table by The Outdoor GreatRoom Company, $4,699 at Outdoor Elegance. (JSchmieg / JSchmieg)

Daybeds

Ready for a nap? Online retailer Wayfair reports that sales of outdoor daybeds — circular, cushioned islands of relaxation — have surged by 89%, said company spokeswoman Julie Cassetina. And the season’s not over yet.

Wayfair.com Newport circular daybed with cushions, $891 at Wayfair.com. Newport circular daybed with cushions, $891 at Wayfair.com. (Wayfair.com)

Throwing shade

With sunny skies in the forecast, Wayfair also reports a 225% increase in the sale of space-saving, nine-foot half-umbrellas over last year’s numbers in what Cassetina credits as a nod to the “compact living” trend — that living in smaller spaces can still mean living well.

Wayfair.com 9-foot Off The Wall market half-brella, $193 at Wayfair.com 9-foot Off The Wall market half-brella, $193 at Wayfair.com (Wayfair.com)

Completing the look

“Another thing that’s picking up in the outdoor market are the accessories,” said Vering, “like outdoor lanterns, planters, mirrors and screens. I think we’re going to see a lot more accessories happen in the next few years.”

RH, Restoration Hardware Morency lanterns by Jonathan Brownings, starting at $165 at RH, Restoration Hardware. Morency lanterns by Jonathan Brownings, starting at $165 at RH, Restoration Hardware. (RH, Restoration Hardware)

Bonnie McCarthy contributes to The Times as a home and lifestyle design writer. She enjoys scouting for directional trends and reporting on what’s new and next. Follow her on Twitter @ThsAmericanHome.

