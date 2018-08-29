'Poetic Structure': Your last chance to see this exploration of design + engineering

Since 1936, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) has designed some of the world’s most noteworthy buildings, from the Burj Khalifa in Dubai — the world’s tallest — to Los Angeles’ much-praised concrete and glass federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles.
If you’ve ever wondered how the engineers at SOM plan large-scale buildings and lesser-known public artworks, you’ll want to visit the exhibition “Poetic Structure: Art + Engineering + Architecture” before it closes at the Mak Center on Sunday.
Installed in the rooms and gardens of the 1922 Schindler House, the show illustrates the connection between artistic and structural design courtesy of a morphing, 27-foot-long pavilion composed of hinged and stiffened wood panels, building models at 1:500 scale, a mosaic of hand-drawn sketches, and collaborative works with artists Janet Echelman, James Carpenter, Pablo Picasso and Peter Zumthor.
“I particularly enjoy the juxtaposition of showing SOM's skyscrapers within the context of the Schindler House,” said Mak director Priscilla Fraser. “There is the obvious contrast between SOM and Schindler, which is exciting but somehow the content of the exhibition — the spirit of collaboration, the use of innovative construction methods, and delineating boundaries between art and architecture, has equally highlighted the commonalities.”
What: “Poetic Structure: Art + Engineering + Architecture”
Where: Mak Center for Art and Architecture at the Schindler House, 835 North Kings Road, West Hollywood
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday
Admission: $7 for students and seniors, $10 for everyone else.
Info: makcenter.org
