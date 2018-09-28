8 ways to season your fall home decor with pumpkin spice latte

Since debuting the drink in 2003, Starbucks has sold more than 350 million PSLs, making it the company’s most popular drink ever, and spawning a seasonal revolution that, for those of us in the land of perpetual sunscreen and Santa Ana winds, signals changing out of flip-flops and into our favorite fall fashions. (Just kidding. Any Southern Californian worth their sea salt knows you would have to pry the flip-flops out of our cold, dead hands, but we digress…)