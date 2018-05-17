Bring a little royal wedding sparkle home

If you weren’t one of the 800 people invited to the May 19 wedding of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle, no need to fret. The airwaves will be saturated with coverage, so lay out the Champagne, tea and scones on pieces that represent the best of British design. Long after the confetti has been swept up outside Windsor Castle, these furnishings and accessories, all made in or inspired by Britain, can serve as your own commemorative collection.

If you really want to lay out the finery — the latest from venerable porcelain brand Wedgwood is its Paeonia Blush collection incorporating tiered cake stands and delicate teacups.

Wedgwood

The brand — around since 1759 — plunged into its archives to create the design, which incorporates elements of chinoiserie and the peony — said to be the bride’s favorite flower and expected to be a star attraction in her floral arrangements on the big day. The Paeonia blush coral teapot is $229.95 at wedgwood.com

Smythson

Nothing says “posh” like Smythson, the 131-year old British brand whose offerings — stationery and accessories — have been part of the royal household since 1964. Its Bond animal rhino key tray comes in Nile blue, and is priced at $495. smythson.com

Newey & Bloomer

Pick up this Simplex Buckingham No. 1 tea kettle and you’ll be in fine company. Over the years, it has been a wedding gift to Queen Elizabeth II , Prince Charles and Prince Williams. The copper kettle is handmade in England by Newey & Bloomer, which was founded back in 1850. $299 at williams-sonoma.com and surlatable.com

Canvas Home

It doesn’t have to be all pomp and circumstance; British designer Andrew Corrie, founder of Canvas Home (based in New York), teamed up with London potter Linda Bloomfield to create this streamlined collection, Pinch, in white, gray or pink. The line consists of drink and tableware, with prices at about $36 for a pitcher and $92 for a set of four dinner plates. canvashomestore.com

Vintage spoons for stirring cocktails. Credit: Everything But The House Everything But The House / Everything But The House

There was a time when tiny spoons, rather than swizzle sticks, were used in drinks; this set of 14 vintage, silver-plated cocktail stirring spoons carry a tiny “Made in Britain” stamp, each with a tiny scoop to nab that wayward cherry or lemon rind. $30 at Everything But the House. ebth.com

Royal Doulton

It’s in the name: Royal Doulton, which started in 1815 as a maker of stoneware in London, has been in royal households since the early 1900s, and it’s the go-to wedding gift brand in upper-crust families. A modern and accessibly priced option is this Pacific Pitcher made from blue and white porcelain. $52 at us.amara.com

Graham & Brown

British wallpaper brand Graham & Brown, which has been around since 1946, is paying tribute to the nuptials by releasing its Royal Corsage wallpaper. The pretty print has seriously regal overtones; an all-over gilded crown and coronet motif and a smattering of pink peonies. $100 per roll at grahambrown.com/us

The Rug Company

Iconic British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood applied her signature wit to this Rug Co. flag, which can be used as either a rug or a wall hanging. Made from handwoven fine wool, Westwood’s “VW Flag” is intended to look marginally destroyed and even a tad blood-stained. Two sizes, $2,150 and $5,495 at the Rug Co., 8727 Melrose Ave. or at therugcompany.com

Ted Baker London / Ted Baker London

Bring in a bit of that English countryside with this Ted Baker London pillow. The fashion, accessories and home brand has for spring released this “Chatsworth Bloom ” cushion. $49.99 at nordstrom.com and bloomingdales.com.

Tom Dixon

Tom Dixon is considered one of Britain’s most prominent designers (and was given an Order of the British Empire title to prove it); among his latest creations is Melt, a table lamp designed to look like melted hot blown glass. Available in copper, chrome and gold. $725 at tomdixon.net and at Tom Dixon, 8820 Washington Blvd., No. 101, Culver City.

Buster + Punch

Having launched only five years ago in an East London garage, Buster + Punch is the new kid on the block in British design — and among the coolest. The brand is inspired by the underground music and arts scene, and that aesthetic informs pieces like its slender steel trays and brushed brass candelabras. From its Machined line is this creation, which comes in steel or brass and has a handblown glass vase for a single bloom. $210, busterandpunch.us

Victoria Eggs

Serve your soft-boiled eggs in these bone china egg cups made by British designer Victoria Eggs (yes, that’s her real name), who has drawn on them seven symbols of London — Big Ben and a telephone box, including. Eggs also has a limited-edition Harry and Meghan collection that features mugs and aprons. The egg cups are $13 each at victoriaeggs.com and at the British Connection, 4413 Torrance Blvd., Torrance, thebritconnection.com

Wall Art Prints

An image of a couple huddled under an umbrella on a misty day is bound to make you nostalgic for London. The “Autumn in London” canvas print is from Wall Art Prints — a U.S.-based company — but has several London-themed artworks to appeal to Anglophiles. $55.99 at wallartprints.com

William Yeoward