You’d never guess this custom console is an Ikea cabinet

When interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel posted photos of her kitchen remodel on her blog, her kitchen cabinets – Ikea cabinet bases faced with custom two-tone Shaker doors and copper and brass door pulls – went viral.

"All we did was make her cabinet doors,” says John McDonald, founder of Los Angeles-based Semihandmade. “Sarah painted them, installed the cabinets, styled the room and shot the photos. We still get at least one email a week mentioning it as inspiration.”

Thanks to the positive Internet response, Samuel has designed a new collection of door facades for Semihandmade that are inspired by her Venice kitchen.

The idea is simple: Keep your kitchen, bath or console cabinets and replace them with Samuel’s classic beadboard doors, built by Semihandmade to fit your existing cabinets.

Doors from Samuel’s signature line will accommodate Ikea's new and older kitchen systems (Sektion/Akurum), bath (Godmorgon) and media (Besta) and cost approximately 15% more than Ikea’s most expensive doors. In other words, a lot less than a custom kitchen.

