Pie à la style: When it comes to beautiful baking accessories, the pie’s the limit

It’s been said that baking pies is the only legitimate reason to turn on an oven in the summertime and we quite agree.
Another reason would be to use some of these super-stylish accessories and baking toys, er, we mean tools.
Gorgeous, ripe summer fruit and flaky crusts go together like concerts and the Hollywood Bowl and are the perfect pièce de résistance for a picnic or summertime soiree.
Of course whether you’re making a masterpiece or a humble crumble, in the end the best pies taste best when shared.
Did someone say seconds?
Want more pie-spiration? 6 Instagram accounts you need to follow
Check out six hot-and-fresh pie-baking accounts to follow on Instagram. You can also find plenty of luscious pie recipes from the L.A. Times Test Kitchen at latimes.com/recipes, and let us know if there are other pie-inspired Instagram accounts that you think are a slice of heaven.
@LokoKitchen San Diego native Lauren Ko is a genius at celebrating the geometric beauty of Pi(e).
@WinstonPies Lawyer-turned-piesmith Brianna Abrams dishes up handcrafted, seasonal pies with Southern charm a la mode in Brentwood.
@ThePieHoleLA Home of the Earl Grey Tea Pie, five generations of family recipes are the secret ingredient to success and the bakery’s motto: Pie Is Love.
@KCRWEvan Evan Kleiman, host of “Good Food” on KCRW-FM (89.9) and creator of L.A.’s favorite pie-making contest, celebrates her love affair with all things pie.
@KnowRealityPie For this award winning bakery (earning multiple honors in the KCRW Good Food Pie Contest), being flaky is an artform.
@AwesomeAtticus The folks at Atticus Creamery & Pies in West Los Angeles are known for pairing artisanal mini-pies with homemade ice cream. Win-win.
